Wealthfront Advisers LLC Acquires 7,264 Shares of Hershey Company (The) $HSY

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,071 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,264 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $10,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 1,537.5% in the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Hershey by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on HSY. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Hershey in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $267.00 target price on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, February 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $238.00 price objective on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and sixteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.21.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.67, for a total transaction of $298,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 52,319 shares in the company, valued at $10,394,215.73. This represents a 2.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kirk Tanner bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $185.46 per share, for a total transaction of $370,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 47,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,876,115.60. The trade was a 4.36% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,119,450. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of Hershey stock opened at $230.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $150.04 and a 12-month high of $234.87. The company has a market capitalization of $46.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.11, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $192.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.88.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. Hershey has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.200-8.520 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Hershey Company will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be paid a $1.452 dividend. This represents a $5.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.37. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 126.27%.

Hershey Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company (NYSE: HSY) is a leading North American chocolatier and snack manufacturer headquartered in Hershey, Pennsylvania. The company develops, produces and markets a wide range of confectionery and snack products for retail, foodservice and international customers. Hershey’s business spans manufacturing, branded product marketing, packaging and distribution across grocery, convenience, mass merchant and e-commerce channels.

Hershey’s product portfolio centers on chocolate and sugar confectionery, including core brands such as Hershey’s, Reese’s, Hershey’s Kisses and Twizzlers, alongside non-chocolate snacks and confectionery brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.