Wealth Forward LLC Sells 100,533 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

Wealth Forward LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 28.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 257,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,533 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 9.0% of Wealth Forward LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Wealth Forward LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $15,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Kilter Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $69.05 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.33 and its 200-day moving average is $61.35. The company has a market capitalization of $213.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $45.14 and a 12-month high of $69.18.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

