Wealth Forward LLC Invests $6.16 Million in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF $BKIE

Wealth Forward LLC acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKIE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 68,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,158,000. BNY Mellon International Equity ETF comprises approximately 3.6% of Wealth Forward LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RPOA Advisors Inc. boosted its position in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. RPOA Advisors Inc. now owns 4,271,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,483,000 after buying an additional 385,468 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF by 203.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 94,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,131,000 after acquiring an additional 63,247 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF by 198.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after acquiring an additional 30,672 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF by 14.1% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 199,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,228,000 after acquiring an additional 24,697 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $1,922,000.

BNY Mellon International Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BKIE opened at $100.90 on Thursday. BNY Mellon International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $68.09 and a 1 year high of $101.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.87 and a 200 day moving average of $90.88.

BNY Mellon International Equity ETF Increases Dividend

About BNY Mellon International Equity ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 29th were issued a $1.0429 dividend. This is a boost from BNY Mellon International Equity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 29th. This represents a $4.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%.

The BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (BKIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of large-caps in the Developed Markets outside of US. BKIE was launched on Apr 24, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

