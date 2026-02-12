Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. Has $8.04 Million Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,073 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 3,290 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.7% of Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $8,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. President Capital raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Mizuho set a $275.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.20.

NVIDIA stock opened at $190.20 on Thursday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $212.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $184.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $4.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 47.20, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.31.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 53.01% and a return on equity of 99.24%. The business had revenue of $57.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 62.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 4th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.99%.

In other news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.82, for a total value of $37,564,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,818,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,199,497.54. The trade was a 4.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 30,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.11, for a total value of $5,432,355.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,286,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,196,578.86. The trade was a 2.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,611,474 shares of company stock valued at $291,731,692. 4.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Positive Sentiment: Big-tech AI capex boom — analysts estimate ~$700B of AI-driven CapEx from Amazon, Microsoft, Google, Meta, Tesla and Apple; one analyst suggests Nvidia could capture a very large share (40–50%) of that spending, reinforcing NVDA’s revenue runway. Article Link

Big-tech AI capex boom — analysts estimate ~$700B of AI-driven CapEx from Amazon, Microsoft, Google, Meta, Tesla and Apple; one analyst suggests Nvidia could capture a very large share (40–50%) of that spending, reinforcing NVDA’s revenue runway. Positive Sentiment: Earnings catalyst — several bullish write-ups expect Nvidia to “crush” estimates when it reports Q4 results on Feb. 25, driven by sustained AI chip demand; this bullish earnings preview is a near-term positive for the stock. Article Link

Earnings catalyst — several bullish write-ups expect Nvidia to “crush” estimates when it reports Q4 results on Feb. 25, driven by sustained AI chip demand; this bullish earnings preview is a near-term positive for the stock. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support — recent analyst moves (price-target lifts and buy-rating reconfirmations) are supporting sentiment and underpin short-term upside expectations. Article Link

Analyst support — recent analyst moves (price-target lifts and buy-rating reconfirmations) are supporting sentiment and underpin short-term upside expectations. Positive Sentiment: Regulatory signal — a top Democrat on the House China committee signaled openness to sales of older “Hopper” H100-class chips to China, easing one legislative overhang and reducing some near-term policy risk. Article Link

Regulatory signal — a top Democrat on the House China committee signaled openness to sales of older “Hopper” H100-class chips to China, easing one legislative overhang and reducing some near-term policy risk. Neutral Sentiment: Export guardrails remain — U.S. officials emphasize strict licensing and guardrails for sales of certain advanced H200 chips to China; this limits Chinese revenue opportunities for some product tiers and is a policy risk to monitor. Article Link

Export guardrails remain — U.S. officials emphasize strict licensing and guardrails for sales of certain advanced H200 chips to China; this limits Chinese revenue opportunities for some product tiers and is a policy risk to monitor. Neutral Sentiment: Supply-chain signal — Taiwan export data and commentary around TSMC capacity point to continued strong demand and manufacturing constraints that can both support pricing and create delivery timing risk. Article Link

Supply-chain signal — Taiwan export data and commentary around TSMC capacity point to continued strong demand and manufacturing constraints that can both support pricing and create delivery timing risk. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling — Nvidia insiders have reported >$100M of sales since the start of 2026, which can raise short-term sentiment concerns even if insiders sell for routine reasons. Article Link

Insider selling — Nvidia insiders have reported >$100M of sales since the start of 2026, which can raise short-term sentiment concerns even if insiders sell for routine reasons. Negative Sentiment: Some institutional trimming — reports show at least one manager (Morningstar Investment Management) cutting NVDA exposure recently, offset by other firms adding to positions; mixed flows can increase volatility ahead of earnings. Article Link

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

