Waste Management (NYSE:WM) CAO John Carroll Sells 1,021 Shares

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) CAO John Carroll sold 1,021 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.71, for a total value of $239,638.91. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 8,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,950,205.39. This represents a 10.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WM traded down $3.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $231.46. 581,683 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,187,053. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $194.11 and a one year high of $242.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $221.19 and a 200 day moving average of $219.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $93.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.58.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.02). Waste Management had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The company had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. Waste Management’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on WM. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $266.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. DZ Bank initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waste Management

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WM. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Waste Management by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,560,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $342,912,000 after buying an additional 86,429 shares in the last quarter. McMillan Office Inc. bought a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Colonial Trust Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 60,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,184,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 17,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC increased its stake in Waste Management by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 32,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,114,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc (NYSE: WM) is a leading provider of integrated waste management and environmental services in North America. The company offers end-to-end solutions that span collection, transfer, disposal and recycling, along with landfill operations and related infrastructure. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Waste Management serves a broad customer base that includes residential, commercial, industrial and municipal clients.

Core services include curbside and commercial waste collection, roll-off and temporary container services, materials recovery and recycling, and engineered landfill disposal.

