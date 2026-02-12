Warrior Met Coal (HCC) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 23rd

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 23rd.

Warrior Met Coal has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.3%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Warrior Met Coal has a payout ratio of 7.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Warrior Met Coal to earn $8.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.6%.

HCC opened at $90.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.95 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.43 and a 200-day moving average of $73.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Warrior Met Coal has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $105.35.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. UBS Group set a $108.00 target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.50.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE: HCC) is a leading producer of premium metallurgical coal, operating deep underground mining complexes in Central Alabama’s Blue Creek and Brookwood mining districts. The company focuses exclusively on the extraction and sale of high-grade hard coking coal, a critical raw material used in steel production. Its mining operations harness longwall mining technology and rigorous safety protocols to deliver consistent coal quality to customers worldwide.

Warrior Met Coal’s product portfolio centers on premium hard coking coal, semisoft coking coal, and pulverized coal injection (PCI) products.

