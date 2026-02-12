Walrus Trading 3% Lower This Week (WAL)

Walrus (WAL) traded up 9.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 12th. Walrus has a total market cap of $134.17 million and $10.90 million worth of Walrus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Walrus has traded down 3% against the US dollar. One Walrus token can currently be bought for about $0.0833 or 0.00000122 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67,591.87 or 0.99317297 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,473.66 or 0.99957435 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Walrus Token Profile

Walrus’ launch date was March 24th, 2025. Walrus’ total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,609,791,667 tokens. Walrus’ official website is www.walrus.xyz. Walrus’ official Twitter account is @walrusprotocol. The official message board for Walrus is discord.gg/walrusprotocol.

Walrus Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Walrus (WAL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Sui Network platform. Walrus has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 1,609,791,667 in circulation. The last known price of Walrus is 0.08263795 USD and is up 7.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 173 active market(s) with $10,536,549.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.walrus.xyz.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Walrus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Walrus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Walrus using one of the exchanges listed above.

