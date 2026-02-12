Wall Street Zen Upgrades Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) to “Buy”

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Southern First Bancshares from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Southern First Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Southern First Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Southern First Bancshares stock opened at $58.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $480.54 million, a P/E ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.50 and a 200-day moving average of $48.09. Southern First Bancshares has a 1 year low of $29.14 and a 1 year high of $61.06.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.90 million. Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 8.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Southern First Bancshares will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Southern First Bancshares news, Director David G. Ellison sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.28, for a total value of $53,280.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 49,661 shares in the company, valued at $2,645,938.08. The trade was a 1.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Southern First Bancshares by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 666 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern First Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Southern First Bancshares by 28.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,380 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 154.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,633 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 111.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Southern First Bancshares is the bank holding company for Southern First Bank, a community-oriented financial institution headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, the company delivers a full spectrum of commercial and consumer banking services designed to meet the needs of small and midsize businesses, professionals, and individual customers. Southern First Bancshares operates under a relationship-driven model, emphasizing personalized service and local decision–making.

The company’s core offerings include deposit products such as checking, savings, money market accounts and certificates of deposit, alongside an array of lending solutions covering commercial real estate, construction, equipment financing and small business administration (SBA) loans.

