Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Announces Earnings Results

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $808.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $765.12 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 40.49% and a net margin of 13.34%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Vontier updated its FY 2026 guidance to 3.350-3.500 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance to 0.780-0.810 EPS.

Vontier finished 2025 strong — Q4 core sales were +5%, full-year organic sales ~4%, adjusted EPS was up ~11%, and the company generated over $460 million in adjusted free cash flow (~15% of sales).

in adjusted free cash flow (~15% of sales). Strong cash allocation and balance sheet flexibility — Vontier repurchased $300 million of stock in 2025 (including $125M in Q4), ended the year with nearly $500 million cash and reduced net leverage to 2.3x.

of stock in 2025 (including $125M in Q4), ended the year with nearly $500 million cash and reduced net leverage to 2.3x. Momentum in Mobility Technologies — Invenco closed the year with a revenue base near $650 million (organic +22%), driven by new products (FlexPay 6, NFX, vehicle ID, indoor terminal) and a strategic win for its unified payment solution with a global C‑store customer.

(organic +22%), driven by new products (FlexPay 6, NFX, vehicle ID, indoor terminal) and a strategic win for its solution with a global C‑store customer. One-time headwinds pressured margins — a $4 million Invenco inventory reserve (legacy inventory) and higher corporate healthcare costs reduced Q4 adjusted operating margins and contributed to a ~200 bps decline in MobilityTech segment margins for the quarter.

Invenco inventory reserve (legacy inventory) and higher corporate healthcare costs reduced Q4 adjusted operating margins and contributed to a ~200 bps decline in MobilityTech segment margins for the quarter. 2026 guidance and efficiency actions — Vontier expects ~3% core growth, ~80 bps operating margin expansion at the midpoint, ~$15 million of in‑year simplification savings (largely ramping H2), and ~95% adjusted free cash flow conversion (~15% of sales).

Shares of Vontier stock traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,377,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,228,775. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.04 and a 200-day moving average of $39.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.28. Vontier has a twelve month low of $27.22 and a twelve month high of $48.20.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Vontier from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Vontier in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Vontier from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Vontier from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vontier has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.63.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VNT. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Vontier in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Vontier by 5,897.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Vontier by 19.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vontier by 7.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Vontier is a global industrial technology company focused on advancing mobility infrastructure and transportation solutions. Established as a standalone public company in October 2020 through the spin-off of Fortive’s mobility and transportation platforms, Vontier is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina. The company’s mission centers on delivering innovative products and services that help customers meet evolving demands in fuel retail, fleet management, and automotive service.

The company’s diversified portfolio spans several well-known brands.

