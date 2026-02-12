Volex (LON:VLX) Reaches New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Shares of Volex plc (LON:VLX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 479.50 and last traded at GBX 477, with a volume of 84077 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 472.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Volex from GBX 470 to GBX 500 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Volex from GBX 430 to GBX 470 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 380 price objective on shares of Volex in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Volex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 422.50.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 427.99 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 388.67. The stock has a market cap of £900.84 million, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.83.

In other news, insider Nathaniel Rothschild purchased 95,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 399 per share, with a total value of £379,050. 35.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Volex plc (AIM:VLX) is a driving force in integrated manufacturing for mission-critical applications and a global leader in power and data connectivity solutions. Our diverse operations support international blue-chip customers in five key end-markets: Electric Vehicles, Consumer Electricals, Medical, Complex Industrial Technology and Off-Highway. Headquartered in the UK, we orchestrate operations across 27 advanced manufacturing facilities, uniting 13,000 dynamic individuals from 25 different nations.

