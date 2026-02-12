VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.06, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.14 million.

VistaGen Therapeutics Price Performance

VTGN traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.55. 845,573 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,208,487. VistaGen Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $5.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.84.

Positive Sentiment: Q3 FY2026 results beat expectations — VistaGen reported a narrower loss (reported EPS -$0.45 vs. consensus -$0.51) and revenue of $0.30M vs. consensus $0.14M, showing slightly better operating performance than expected. This can be viewed as a short‑term positive fundamental datapoint. View Press Release

Short interest decreased sharply in January (down ~16.6% to ~2.04M shares, ~5.3% of float), which may reduce immediate upward pressure from short‑covering volatility and slightly lessen selling pressure driven by shorts. (Data note: days‑to‑cover ~1.9.) Neutral Sentiment: Corporate update on PALISADE‑3 — the company said it reviewed available data from PALISADE‑3 and has implemented “moderate refinements” (statement truncated in the release). The lack of full detail makes the near‑term impact unclear — could reflect protocol/analysis changes or preparations for regulatory interactions. Investors should watch for the full BusinessWire update and follow‑up disclosures. Vistagen Reports Q3 FY2026 Results and Corporate Update

Corporate update on PALISADE‑3 — the company said it reviewed available data from PALISADE‑3 and has implemented “moderate refinements” (statement truncated in the release). The lack of full detail makes the near‑term impact unclear — could reflect protocol/analysis changes or preparations for regulatory interactions. Investors should watch for the full BusinessWire update and follow‑up disclosures. Negative Sentiment: Multiple securities‑class‑action notices and filings — several law firms (Pomerantz, Bernstein Liebhard, Rosen, Levi & Korsinsky, Faruqi & Faruqi, The Gross Law Firm, etc.) have announced investigations or reminded investors of lead‑plaintiff deadlines (March 16, 2026). This increases legal and reputational risk, can drive selling pressure, and typically elevates volatility for the stock. Pomerantz Investor Alert

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in VistaGen Therapeutics by 1,068.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 19,331 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VTGN. Stifel Nicolaus lowered VistaGen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of VistaGen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $0.90 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $0.95.

About VistaGen Therapeutics

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:VTGN) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery and development of next-generation medicines for central nervous system disorders. Incorporated in Delaware in 1998 and headquartered in South San Francisco, California, VistaGen applies advanced human pluripotent stem cell technologies to accelerate drug candidate validation and optimization. The company’s core focus is on addressing unmet medical needs in major depressive disorder, neuropathic pain and dermatological conditions.

The company’s lead candidate, AV-101, is an oral prodrug designed to modulate glutamatergic neurotransmission via the N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor pathway, with clinical programs targeting major depressive disorder and neuropathic pain.

