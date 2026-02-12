Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.49 EPS

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.49), FiscalAI reports. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS.
Here are the key takeaways from Viking Therapeutics’ conference call:
- Viking completed enrollment in the Phase 3 VANQUISH‑1 study ahead of schedule (exceeding the ~4,500 target) and VANQUISH‑2 enrollment is nearing completion, advancing the subcutaneous VK2735 registration program.
- The oral VK2735 program reported positive Phase 2 data and the company plans to initiate oral Phase 3 in Q3 2026, expecting a potentially shorter/smaller program by leveraging subcutaneous data.
- Viking ended 2025 with approximately $706 million in cash, cash equivalents and short‑term investments and management says that funding is sufficient to reach key upcoming catalysts (maintenance data, Phase 3 readouts, and oral Phase 3 initiation).
- Research and development spend ramped sharply (FY2025 R&D of $345M; Q4 R&D $153.5M), driving a FY2025 net loss of $358.5M and management flagged an expected quarterly cash burn in the range of roughly $60–$90M.
- The company completed enrollment in a maintenance dosing study (results expected in Q3 2026), signed a broad manufacturing/supply agreement with CordenPharma, and appointed a Chief Commercial Officer to advance commercialization plans.
Viking Therapeutics Trading Down 0.7%
Shares of VKTX stock opened at $28.55 on Thursday. Viking Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $18.92 and a twelve month high of $43.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.47 and a beta of 0.75.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 29.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 16.7% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 0.6% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 92,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.03% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VKTX. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $105.00 price target on Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Zacks Research lowered Viking Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.36.
Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Headquartered in San Diego, California, the company’s pipeline leverages small-molecule approaches to target hormone signaling pathways implicated in conditions such as non‐alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), dyslipidemia, type 2 diabetes and muscle wasting disorders.
The company’s lead programs include VK2809, a thyroid hormone receptor‐beta agonist designed to reduce liver fat and improve lipid profiles in patients with NASH and dyslipidemia, and VK5211, a selective androgen receptor modulator (SARM) aimed at enhancing muscle mass and function in individuals with muscle wasting conditions.
