Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.49 EPS

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTXGet Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.49), FiscalAI reports. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Viking Therapeutics’ conference call:

  • Viking completed enrollment in the Phase 3 VANQUISH‑1 study ahead of schedule (exceeding the ~4,500 target) and VANQUISH‑2 enrollment is nearing completion, advancing the subcutaneous VK2735 registration program.
  • The oral VK2735 program reported positive Phase 2 data and the company plans to initiate oral Phase 3 in Q3 2026, expecting a potentially shorter/smaller program by leveraging subcutaneous data.
  • Viking ended 2025 with approximately $706 million in cash, cash equivalents and short‑term investments and management says that funding is sufficient to reach key upcoming catalysts (maintenance data, Phase 3 readouts, and oral Phase 3 initiation).
  • Research and development spend ramped sharply (FY2025 R&D of $345M; Q4 R&D $153.5M), driving a FY2025 net loss of $358.5M and management flagged an expected quarterly cash burn in the range of roughly $60–$90M.
  • The company completed enrollment in a maintenance dosing study (results expected in Q3 2026), signed a broad manufacturing/supply agreement with CordenPharma, and appointed a Chief Commercial Officer to advance commercialization plans.

Viking Therapeutics Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of VKTX stock opened at $28.55 on Thursday. Viking Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $18.92 and a twelve month high of $43.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.47 and a beta of 0.75.

Insider Activity

In other Viking Therapeutics news, Director Matthew W. Foehr sold 16,000 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $561,760.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 132,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,635,783.96. The trade was a 10.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Marianna Mancini sold 57,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.98, for a total transaction of $1,901,659.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 409,190 shares in the company, valued at $13,495,086.20. The trade was a 12.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 364,731 shares of company stock valued at $12,053,627 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viking Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 29.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 16.7% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 0.6% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 92,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VKTX. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $105.00 price target on Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Zacks Research lowered Viking Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.36.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Headquartered in San Diego, California, the company’s pipeline leverages small-molecule approaches to target hormone signaling pathways implicated in conditions such as non‐alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), dyslipidemia, type 2 diabetes and muscle wasting disorders.

The company’s lead programs include VK2809, a thyroid hormone receptor‐beta agonist designed to reduce liver fat and improve lipid profiles in patients with NASH and dyslipidemia, and VK5211, a selective androgen receptor modulator (SARM) aimed at enhancing muscle mass and function in individuals with muscle wasting conditions.

