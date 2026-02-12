Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.49 EPS

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.49), FiscalAI reports. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Viking Therapeutics’ conference call:

Get Viking Therapeutics alerts:

Viking completed enrollment in the Phase 3 VANQUISH‑1 study ahead of schedule (exceeding the ~4,500 target) and VANQUISH‑2 enrollment is nearing completion, advancing the subcutaneous VK2735 registration program.

study ahead of schedule (exceeding the ~4,500 target) and enrollment is nearing completion, advancing the subcutaneous registration program. The oral VK2735 program reported positive Phase 2 data and the company plans to initiate oral Phase 3 in Q3 2026, expecting a potentially shorter/smaller program by leveraging subcutaneous data.

program reported positive Phase 2 data and the company plans to initiate oral Phase 3 in Q3 2026, expecting a potentially shorter/smaller program by leveraging subcutaneous data. Viking ended 2025 with approximately $706 million in cash, cash equivalents and short‑term investments and management says that funding is sufficient to reach key upcoming catalysts (maintenance data, Phase 3 readouts, and oral Phase 3 initiation).

in cash, cash equivalents and short‑term investments and management says that funding is sufficient to reach key upcoming catalysts (maintenance data, Phase 3 readouts, and oral Phase 3 initiation). Research and development spend ramped sharply (FY2025 R&D of $345M; Q4 R&D $153.5M), driving a FY2025 net loss of $358.5M and management flagged an expected quarterly cash burn in the range of roughly $60–$90M.

The company completed enrollment in a maintenance dosing study (results expected in Q3 2026), signed a broad manufacturing/supply agreement with CordenPharma, and appointed a Chief Commercial Officer to advance commercialization plans.

Viking Therapeutics Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of VKTX stock opened at $28.55 on Thursday. Viking Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $18.92 and a twelve month high of $43.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.47 and a beta of 0.75.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viking Therapeutics

In other Viking Therapeutics news, Director Matthew W. Foehr sold 16,000 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $561,760.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 132,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,635,783.96. The trade was a 10.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Marianna Mancini sold 57,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.98, for a total transaction of $1,901,659.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 409,190 shares in the company, valued at $13,495,086.20. The trade was a 12.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders sold 364,731 shares of company stock valued at $12,053,627 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 29.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 16.7% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 0.6% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 92,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VKTX. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $105.00 price target on Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Zacks Research lowered Viking Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.36.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on VKTX

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Headquartered in San Diego, California, the company’s pipeline leverages small-molecule approaches to target hormone signaling pathways implicated in conditions such as non‐alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), dyslipidemia, type 2 diabetes and muscle wasting disorders.

The company’s lead programs include VK2809, a thyroid hormone receptor‐beta agonist designed to reduce liver fat and improve lipid profiles in patients with NASH and dyslipidemia, and VK5211, a selective androgen receptor modulator (SARM) aimed at enhancing muscle mass and function in individuals with muscle wasting conditions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.