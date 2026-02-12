Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.12% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VERX. UBS Group set a $25.00 target price on Vertex in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Vertex in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Vertex from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $16.00 price objective on Vertex in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $25.00 target price on Vertex in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.
Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $194.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.33 million. Vertex had a negative net margin of 7.32% and a positive return on equity of 26.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Vertex will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.
Vertex announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, November 3rd that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vertex in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vertex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Vertex by 44.4% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vertex by 25.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.32% of the company’s stock.
- Positive Sentiment: Management delivered solid top‑line growth and raised forward expectations: Q4 revenue $194.7M (+9.1% Y/Y) and FY2025 revenue $748.4M (+12.2%); FY2026 revenue guidance of $823.5M–$831.5M and adjusted EBITDA guidance of $188M–$192M — guidance above consensus supports upside. Vertex Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results
- Positive Sentiment: Cloud and recurring revenue momentum: cloud revenue grew ~23% in Q4 and ~28% for FY2025; ARR rose ~11% to $671M. Non‑GAAP operating income, adjusted EBITDA and non‑GAAP EPS improved, and FY2025 showed a return to GAAP net income — all point to improving profitability. Vertex Inc.: Vertex Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results
- Positive Sentiment: Strategic growth drivers highlighted: management cited upcoming European e‑invoicing mandates and early traction for AI‑driven tax workflow products (Smart Categorization). The company also repurchased ~$10M of shares under its buyback authorization. These items support acceleration potential and shareholder returns. Vertex Inc (VERX) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Highlights: Strong Revenue Growth and Strategic AI …
- Neutral Sentiment: Earnings largely met Street estimates: Q4 non‑GAAP EPS $0.17 and revenue ~$194.7M came in line with consensus, so there were no major surprises in the headline numbers. Vertex (VERX) Q4 Earnings Match Estimates
- Neutral Sentiment: Full earnings call/transcript available — management commentary emphasizes execution on cloud, e‑invoicing cadence and AI; read details in the transcript for product/renewal color that could move the name. Vertex (VERX) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Negative Sentiment: Customer‑retention and cash metrics showed minor deterioration: net revenue retention fell to 105% (from 109%), gross revenue retention to 94%, and free cash flow declined vs. prior year — potential warning signs on expansion and cash conversion. Vertex Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst price‑target cut: Needham trimmed its PT from $30 to $20 while keeping a Buy — the cut may cap near‑term upside and inject short‑term selling pressure despite the buy rating. Vertex Inc. (VERX) PT Lowered to $20 at Needham
Vertex Energy, Inc (NASDAQ: VERX) is a specialty refiner and marketer of transportation fuels and petrochemical feedstocks in the United States. The company collects and processes a variety of waste petroleum products, including used motor oil and industrial lubricants, which it converts into ultra-low-sulfur diesel, asphalt, and other refined products. By leveraging proprietary re-refining technologies and strategic feedstock sourcing, Vertex Energy aims to deliver cost-effective, lower-carbon fuel solutions to wholesale and retail customers across the country.
Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Vertex operates a network of refining and blending facilities in key regions, including the Central, Northeast and Mid-Atlantic markets.
