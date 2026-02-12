Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.12% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VERX. UBS Group set a $25.00 target price on Vertex in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Vertex in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Vertex from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $16.00 price objective on Vertex in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $25.00 target price on Vertex in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Get Vertex alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Vertex

Vertex Trading Down 13.8%

Shares of VERX stock opened at $12.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.66, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.59. Vertex has a fifty-two week low of $12.39 and a fifty-two week high of $52.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $194.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.33 million. Vertex had a negative net margin of 7.32% and a positive return on equity of 26.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Vertex will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, November 3rd that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Vertex

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vertex in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vertex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Vertex by 44.4% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vertex by 25.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Vertex

Here are the key news stories impacting Vertex this week:

Vertex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vertex Energy, Inc (NASDAQ: VERX) is a specialty refiner and marketer of transportation fuels and petrochemical feedstocks in the United States. The company collects and processes a variety of waste petroleum products, including used motor oil and industrial lubricants, which it converts into ultra-low-sulfur diesel, asphalt, and other refined products. By leveraging proprietary re-refining technologies and strategic feedstock sourcing, Vertex Energy aims to deliver cost-effective, lower-carbon fuel solutions to wholesale and retail customers across the country.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Vertex operates a network of refining and blending facilities in key regions, including the Central, Northeast and Mid-Atlantic markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.