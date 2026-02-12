Versor Investments LP Takes $578,000 Position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $AMRX

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 57,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRX. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 187.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,150,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,190 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 1,440.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,135,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,790,000 after buying an additional 1,062,045 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the second quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 11,710,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,737,000 after buying an additional 974,355 shares during the last quarter. BlackBarn Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 19.6% during the second quarter. BlackBarn Capital Partners LP now owns 3,446,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,883,000 after acquiring an additional 564,916 shares during the period. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% during the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 4,367,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,333,000 after acquiring an additional 558,877 shares during the period. 31.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Amneal Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.4%
AMRX opened at $14.70 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.21. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.68 and a 52-week high of $15.00. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 735.37 and a beta of 1.36.
In related news, Director Ted C. Nark sold 50,000 shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total value of $586,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 291,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,410,859.88. The trade was a 14.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 26.56% of the company’s stock.
Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a publicly traded integrated healthcare company specializing in the development, manufacturing and distribution of generic and specialty pharmaceutical products. The company’s portfolio includes oral solids, injectables, transdermals and biosimilars, serving a broad range of therapeutic areas such as cardiovascular, neuroscience, oncology and women’s health. Alongside its generic offerings, Amneal has built a branded portfolio through strategic acquisitions and internal development, positioning itself across both high-volume generics and higher-value specialty treatments.
Since its founding in 2002 by brothers Chirag and Chintu Modgil, Amneal has pursued growth through organic investment in research and development as well as targeted M&A.
