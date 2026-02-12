Versor Investments LP Reduces Stock Holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust $NSA

Versor Investments LP reduced its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 172.0% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,146,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,670,000 after buying an additional 1,989,965 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,936,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 50.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,089,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,844,000 after acquiring an additional 696,067 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 38.5% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,485,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,510,000 after acquiring an additional 413,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,435,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,912,000 after purchasing an additional 12,737 shares during the period. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NSA. UBS Group lowered their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. National Bank Financial set a $32.00 price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $32.30.

Shares of NSA stock opened at $33.47 on Thursday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a fifty-two week low of $27.43 and a fifty-two week high of $40.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.86 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on the ownership and operation of self-storage properties in the United States. Since its initial public offering in August 2015, NSA has pursued a growth strategy built on strategic acquisitions and partnerships, establishing a diversified portfolio of assets backed by a centralized support platform. The Trust’s model combines the scalability of a national REIT with the local expertise of affiliate operators.

The company’s core business involves providing flexible storage solutions to both individual and commercial customers.

