Versor Investments LP Reduces Stake in United Natural Foods, Inc. $UNFI

Versor Investments LP trimmed its position in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Free Report) by 79.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,186 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNFI. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 196.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 925,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,583,000 after buying an additional 613,790 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in United Natural Foods by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,544,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,308,000 after acquiring an additional 436,680 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in United Natural Foods by 7.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,603,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,690,000 after acquiring an additional 169,640 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 259.4% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 226,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,529,000 after purchasing an additional 163,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 308.0% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 194,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,531,000 after purchasing an additional 146,739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

UNFI opened at $40.09 on Thursday. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.78 and a 12 month high of $43.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.15 and a beta of 1.00.

United Natural Foods ( NYSE:UNFI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.17. United Natural Foods had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 4.35%. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. United Natural Foods has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.500-2.300 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 4,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.08, for a total transaction of $140,953.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 37,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,236,166.52. The trade was a 10.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James C. Pappas acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.76 per share, with a total value of $506,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 192,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,487,929.28. The trade was a 8.47% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UNFI. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Friday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $40.00 price objective on United Natural Foods in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.78.

United Natural Foods, Inc (NYSE: UNFI) is a leading distributor of natural, organic and specialty foods in North America. Founded in 1976 and headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island, the company has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion to become one of the largest food distributors serving retail, foodservice and e-commerce customers.

UNFI’s core business centers on the procurement, warehousing and distribution of a broad portfolio of products, including fresh produce, groceries, frozen foods, dairy, bakery items, beverages, supplements and household essentials.

