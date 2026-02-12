Versor Investments LP Purchases New Stake in Ingevity Corporation $NGVT

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ingevity Corporation (NYSE:NGVT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Ingevity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ingevity by 85.8% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingevity during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Ingevity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ingevity by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NGVT opened at $74.61 on Thursday. Ingevity Corporation has a 52-week low of $28.49 and a 52-week high of $77.46. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -41.00 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.40 and a 200 day moving average of $56.96.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NGVT. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Ingevity in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Ingevity from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ingevity from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Zacks Research raised shares of Ingevity to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

Ingevity Corporation, traded as NGVT, is a specialty chemicals and performance materials company headquartered in North Charleston, South Carolina. The company operates two primary business units: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Chemicals segment produces and markets specialty chemicals derived largely from wood and other natural feedstocks, including rosin acids, tall oil fatty acids and esters, as well as specialty petroleum resins. These products serve a broad range of industries, including paper, adhesives, coatings, oilfield drilling and consumer goods.

The Performance Materials segment develops and manufactures activated carbon products and composites for applications such as automotive emissions control, industrial air and water purification, and spill containment.

