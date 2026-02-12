Versor Investments LP Makes New $543,000 Investment in Eldorado Gold Corporation $EGO

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE:EGO – Free Report) (TSE:ELD) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EGO. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 228.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,994,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,649,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472,504 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Eldorado Gold by 10.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,990,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,521,000 after purchasing an additional 744,419 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the second quarter worth $13,387,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the second quarter valued at about $11,023,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 241.4% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 682,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,891,000 after buying an additional 482,915 shares during the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EGO. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce restated an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Eldorado Gold from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 1st. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eldorado Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.80.

Eldorado Gold Stock Up 6.3%

NYSE EGO opened at $46.25 on Thursday. Eldorado Gold Corporation has a 1 year low of $13.29 and a 1 year high of $51.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.82 and its 200 day moving average is $30.72.

Eldorado Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%.

Eldorado Gold Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation is a Canada‐based gold producer engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of mineral properties. The company’s core focus is on gold, silver and select base metals, with an emphasis on advancing projects through feasibility and into production. Eldorado Gold maintains a diversified portfolio of both producing mines and advanced‐stage development projects.

Operationally, Eldorado Gold manages multiple gold mining operations across Turkey, Canada and Greece.

