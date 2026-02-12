Versor Investments LP Has $693,000 Holdings in LCI Industries $LCII

Versor Investments LP cut its position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,300 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in LCI Industries by 1.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT lifted its stake in LCI Industries by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 15,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LCI Industries Price Performance

LCI Industries stock opened at $156.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. LCI Industries has a 12 month low of $72.31 and a 12 month high of $157.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $133.22 and its 200-day moving average is $111.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LCII has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Research downgraded LCI Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 2nd. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on LCI Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of LCI Industries in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded LCI Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial set a $147.00 price objective on shares of LCI Industries in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.20.

LCI Industries Profile

LCI Industries is a publicly traded manufacturer specializing in engineered components and systems for the recreation vehicle (RV), marine and housing industries. The company develops and supplies a diverse range of products designed to enhance comfort, convenience and functionality in mobile and leisure applications. LCI Industries serves original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket customers throughout North America.

The company’s core offerings include power conversion and control systems, slideout mechanisms, entry and docking products, seating and furniture solutions, as well as window and door assemblies.

