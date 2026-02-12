Versor Investments LP Has $660,000 Stock Holdings in Provident Financial Services, Inc $PFS

Versor Investments LP cut its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc (NYSE:PFS – Free Report) by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,236 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 80,900 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Provident Financial Services were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,730 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Provident Financial Services by 1.7% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 37,828 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 3.9% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,828 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 1.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 56,442 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. 71.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PFS has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson downgraded Provident Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $25.00 target price on Provident Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Provident Financial Services from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Provident Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.70.

Provident Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFS opened at $23.26 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.95 and a 200-day moving average of $19.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Provident Financial Services, Inc has a 12 month low of $14.34 and a 12 month high of $23.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.86.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $225.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.08 million. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Provident Financial Services, Inc will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Provident Financial Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.05%.

Provident Financial Services announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, January 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.81 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the savings and loans company to buy up to 0.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc is the bank holding company for Provident Bank, a regional commercial bank headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey. The company operates a network of full-service branches across New Jersey, the New York metropolitan area and eastern Pennsylvania, offering a range of personal and business banking solutions.

Its core products and services include checking and savings accounts, consumer and residential mortgage loans, commercial real estate financing and small-business lending.

