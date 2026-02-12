Versor Investments LP Cuts Stock Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. $CF

Versor Investments LP trimmed its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 70.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 17,800 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in CF Industries by 2.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,982,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $734,351,000 after acquiring an additional 165,833 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,287,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $302,428,000 after purchasing an additional 11,792 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,193,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $196,716,000 after purchasing an additional 464,115 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,483,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,484,000 after purchasing an additional 19,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in CF Industries by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,472,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $132,097,000 after purchasing an additional 146,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. HSBC dropped their target price on CF Industries from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 24th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce upgraded CF Industries to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane increased their price objective on CF Industries from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.14.

CF Industries Price Performance

Shares of CF stock opened at $97.00 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.03 and its 200 day moving average is $84.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.70. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.34 and a twelve month high of $104.45.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.10%.

About CF Industries

(Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of hydrogen and nitrogen products for agricultural and industrial customers. The company specializes in the production of ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate (UAN), nitric acid and ammonium nitrate, which serve as key inputs for fertilizer blends, industrial chemicals and other downstream applications.

Headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois, CF Industries operates production facilities and distribution terminals across North America and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.