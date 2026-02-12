Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) Receives “Buy” Rating from D. Boral Capital

D. Boral Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $23.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on VERI. Wall Street Zen raised Veritone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Veritone in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Veritone in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Veritone from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

Shares of Veritone stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.10. The company had a trading volume of 234,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,337,885. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.41. The stock has a market cap of $284.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77. Veritone has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $9.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Veritone by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,754,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,275,000 after buying an additional 1,065,460 shares in the last quarter. Banta Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Veritone during the fourth quarter worth about $12,268,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in Veritone during the third quarter worth about $11,718,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Veritone by 16,314.3% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,676,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Veritone by 81.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 984,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after buying an additional 441,875 shares during the period. 39.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veritone, Inc (NASDAQ: VERI) is a technology company specializing in artificial intelligence solutions for media, legal, government and enterprise applications. Its flagship offering, aiWARE™, is a cloud-based operating system that orchestrates and automates an ecosystem of machine learning models to transform unstructured data—such as audio, video and text—into actionable intelligence. By providing a modular AI environment, Veritone enables organizations to deploy, manage and scale cognitive engines that address diverse use cases from transcription and translation to sentiment analysis and facial recognition.

Through aiWARE and its suite of purpose-built applications, the company delivers turnkey solutions for content licensing, media monitoring, eDiscovery, compliance and public safety.

