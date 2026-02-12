Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.50.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VCEL shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Vericel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Vericel in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen raised Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Vericel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th.

Get Vericel alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on VCEL

Institutional Trading of Vericel

Vericel Price Performance

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCEL. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vericel by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 805 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vericel during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vericel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vericel by 116.5% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Vericel during the 4th quarter worth $58,000.

NASDAQ:VCEL opened at $34.63 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.06 and a 200 day moving average of $36.16. Vericel has a 1-year low of $29.24 and a 1-year high of $58.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 144.30 and a beta of 1.24.

About Vericel

(Get Free Report)

Vericel Corporation is a biotechnology company specializing in the development, manufacturing and commercialization of cell-based therapies for patients with severe diseases and conditions. The company’s expertise lies in regenerative medicine, where it harnesses the power of autologous cell processing to create products designed to restore function and promote healing in damaged tissues.

Vericel currently markets two FDA-approved therapies. MACI® (autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane) is indicated for the repair of symptomatic cartilage defects of the knee in adult patients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.