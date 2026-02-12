Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. Takes Position in Pampa Energia S.A. $PAM

Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. bought a new position in shares of Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $601,000. Pampa Energia accounts for about 0.2% of Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAM. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in Pampa Energia by 6.8% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pampa Energia during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Pampa Energia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Pampa Energia by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Pampa Energia by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. 12.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pampa Energia Stock Performance

NYSE PAM opened at $85.77 on Thursday. Pampa Energia S.A. has a twelve month low of $54.95 and a twelve month high of $94.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.09 and its 200 day moving average is $77.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Pampa Energia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Pampa Energia in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Pampa Energia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Pampa Energia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pampa Energia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

About Pampa Energia

Pampa Energía SA is Argentina’s largest independent energy company, with integrated operations spanning electricity generation, transmission, distribution and oil and gas activities. The company holds a diversified portfolio of thermal and hydroelectric power plants, along with growing investments in renewable energy projects, serving both domestic and regional markets.

In its electricity business, Pampa Energía develops and operates plants that supply energy to Argentina’s power grid.

