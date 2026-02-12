Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. Invests $16.90 Million in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 79,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $16,904,000. Capital One Financial accounts for 4.8% of Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 66.7% in the second quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $237.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 2nd. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Capital One Financial from $294.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Evercore reduced their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $234.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.70.

COF opened at $214.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $136.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.64. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $143.22 and a 12-month high of $259.64.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $15.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. Research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 19th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.11%.

In other news, insider Celia Karam sold 2,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total value of $640,488.40. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 63,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,837,908.95. The trade was a 4.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 92,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,121,500. This trade represents a 2.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 34,274 shares of company stock valued at $8,131,054 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company’s core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

