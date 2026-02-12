Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Upgraded by Zacks Research to “Hold” Rating

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vera Bradley has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Get Vera Bradley alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on VRA

Vera Bradley Stock Up 4.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:VRA opened at $2.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.50 and its 200-day moving average is $2.32. Vera Bradley has a 1 year low of $1.39 and a 1 year high of $3.52.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 11th. The textile maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $62.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.69 million. Vera Bradley had a negative return on equity of 18.30% and a negative net margin of 34.23%.During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Vera Bradley will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Andrew Meslow purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.98 per share, with a total value of $495,000.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 550,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,089,000. This represents a 83.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vera Bradley

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Vera Bradley in the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Klingman & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Vera Bradley in the second quarter valued at $119,000. Peapod Lane Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Peapod Lane Capital LLC now owns 875,893 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after buying an additional 110,485 shares in the last quarter. Emissary Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vera Bradley during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 59.88% of the company’s stock.

About Vera Bradley

(Get Free Report)

Vera Bradley, Inc (NASDAQ: VRA) is a lifestyle and accessories designer specializing in colorful, patterned handbags, luggage, travel accessories and coordinated home décor. Founded in 1982 by Barbara Bradley Baekgaard and Patricia R. Miller, the company first gained recognition for its quilted cotton bags sold at craft shows before expanding into an established fashion brand. Headquartered in Fort Wayne, Indiana, Vera Bradley has built a reputation for distinctive prints and functional design aimed primarily at women’s casual and travel needs.

The company’s product portfolio includes day bags, weekenders, backpacks, wallets, and organizational cases, as well as an expanding range of travel gear such as rolling luggage and travel pouches.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Bradley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Bradley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.