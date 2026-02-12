Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Raises Stake in The Progressive Corporation $PGR

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,800 shares during the quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Progressive were worth $24,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 3.3% in the third quarter. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations now owns 32,685 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Progressive during the third quarter valued at $312,000. Drake & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive in the third quarter valued at $364,000. Savvy Advisors Inc. grew its position in Progressive by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 8,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Finally, Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,544,000. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progressive Trading Up 2.9%

Shares of PGR stock opened at $208.40 on Thursday. The Progressive Corporation has a 1-year low of $197.92 and a 1-year high of $292.99. The company has a market cap of $122.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.41.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 2nd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.08%.

PGR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Progressive from $303.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $216.00 price target on Progressive in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho set a $240.00 price objective on Progressive in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $214.00 to $205.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.35.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PGR

Insider Activity at Progressive

In other news, CIO Jonathan S. Bauer sold 3,105 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.35, for a total value of $634,506.75. Following the sale, the executive owned 26,249 shares in the company, valued at $5,363,983.15. This trade represents a 10.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.48, for a total transaction of $1,142,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 223,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,956,523.52. This trade represents a 2.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,443 shares of company stock valued at $2,723,061. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corporation is a large U.S.-based property and casualty insurer that primarily underwrites personal auto insurance along with a broad suite of related products. Its offerings include coverage for private passenger automobiles, commercial auto fleets, motorcycles, boats and recreational vehicles, as well as homeowners, renters, umbrella and other specialty P&C products. Progressive also provides claims handling, risk management and related services to individual and commercial policyholders.

The company distributes its products through a mix of direct channels—online and by phone—and an extensive independent agent network.

