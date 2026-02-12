Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Purchases 22,000 Shares of ConocoPhillips $COP

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 278,352 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $26,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tema Etfs LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,804,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 389,995 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $36,890,000 after buying an additional 11,958 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 140,829 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $13,321,000 after buying an additional 15,202 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 107.5% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 103,430 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $9,783,000 after buying an additional 53,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 510.5% during the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 29,285 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after buying an additional 24,488 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 500,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total transaction of $46,315,490.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 325,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,152,410. This trade represents a 60.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 3.5%

NYSE:COP opened at $111.24 on Thursday. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $79.88 and a one year high of $111.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The energy producer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.35 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 11.90%. ConocoPhillips’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 18th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.00%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) is a Houston-based international energy company focused on exploration and production of oil and natural gas. Formed in 2002 through the merger of Conoco Inc and Phillips Petroleum Company, the firm operates as an independent upstream company that explores for, develops and produces crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids across a portfolio of global assets.

The company’s activities span conventional and unconventional resources and include onshore and offshore operations in multiple regions around the world.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.