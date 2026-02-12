Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Purchases 15,100 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 187,971 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,100 shares during the quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $31,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth about $2,713,603,000. Amundi boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 11,533,094 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,866,451,000 after buying an additional 3,186,524 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 120.1% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,152,866 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $502,125,000 after buying an additional 1,720,529 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,418,406 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $703,675,000 after buying an additional 1,641,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 228.6% in the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,130,038 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $179,970,000 after acquiring an additional 786,110 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird set a $177.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Argus cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Ann C. Chaplin sold 7,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.03, for a total value of $1,278,255.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 23,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,262,750.32. This represents a 23.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.95, for a total value of $82,567.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 203 shares in the company, valued at $32,672.85. This represents a 71.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 46,217 shares of company stock valued at $7,901,275 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting QUALCOMM

Here are the key news stories impacting QUALCOMM this week:

QUALCOMM Stock Up 0.7%

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $141.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $150.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a P/E/G ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $165.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.56. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $120.80 and a 52-week high of $205.95.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The wireless technology company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.16 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 44.09% and a net margin of 11.96%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.41 earnings per share. QUALCOMM has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.650 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 73.55%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

Featured Articles

