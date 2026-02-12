Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Purchases 124,200 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 351,418 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,200 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises approximately 0.6% of Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Oracle were worth $98,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Winnow Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Kilter Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 130.0% during the 3rd quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ORCL opened at $157.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. Oracle Corporation has a twelve month low of $118.86 and a twelve month high of $345.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $186.04 and its 200 day moving average is $232.32.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $16.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 70.60%. Oracle’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 9th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

In other news, insider Mark Hura sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.89, for a total transaction of $2,953,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 234,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,087,420.53. This represents a 6.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total transaction of $1,552,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 134,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,805,476.90. This trade represents a 6.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 72,223 shares of company stock valued at $13,689,064. Company insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, October 17th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Oracle from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Oracle from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Oracle from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Erste Group Bank cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.43.

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle’s product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

