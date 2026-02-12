Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Purchases 124,200 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 351,418 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,200 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises approximately 0.6% of Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Oracle were worth $98,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Winnow Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Kilter Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 130.0% during the 3rd quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.
Key Oracle News
Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:
- Positive Sentiment: CMS selected Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) to support its modernization initiative — a material, mission‑critical federal win that can generate multi‑year, sticky cloud revenue and strengthen OCI’s credibility with other large public‑sector customers. Oracle Cloud Infrastructure to Support Centers for Medicare and Medicaid’s Modernization Initiative
- Positive Sentiment: Product & commercial traction in healthcare — Oracle Health’s Clinical AI Agent (now available in the U.K.) and new customer wins (e.g., Hillsboro Health) demonstrate adoption of AI documentation and EHR migrations that can boost SaaS/cloud revenue and RPO. Oracle Health Clinical AI Agent, Clinical Note Helps UK Doctors Spend More Time on Patient Care
- Positive Sentiment: AI product momentum — Oracle rolled out AI agents for Fusion Apps and other Fusion enhancements (no‑cost deployment claims), reinforcing the company’s SaaS/cloud growth narrative. Oracle Unveils AI Agents for Fusion Apps
- Neutral Sentiment: OpenAI/AI linkage remains a sentiment driver — renewed optimism about Oracle’s exposure to OpenAI and AI infrastructure can lift sentiment but is speculative and dependent on partner outcomes. Oracle gets fresh boost from optimism around OpenAI exposure
- Neutral Sentiment: Short‑squeeze/volatility chatter: sector headlines (Barron’s, others) and elevated short interest mean ORCL can see amplified moves both higher (short‑covering) and lower (continued selling). Software Stocks Look Primed for a Short Squeeze
- Negative Sentiment: Legal overhang: multiple securities‑class action filings covering June–December 2025 introduce litigation risk and uncertainty that can pressure the stock and increase potential liabilities. Oracle Sued for Securities Law Violations
- Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: CEO Clayton Magouyrk sold 10,000 shares (~$1.55M). Single insider sales can be benign, but markets often view CEO sales as a negative signal if timed near other headwinds. SEC Form 4 — Clayton M. Magouyrk sale
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst revisions & guidance risk: Scotiabank trimmed FY2027 EPS forecasts (from $6.48 to $6.28), and some firms have downgraded or lowered targets amid scrutiny over AI monetization and Oracle’s leverage — these cuts can cap near‑term upside.
Oracle Trading Down 1.7%
Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $16.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 70.60%. Oracle’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Oracle Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 9th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.59%.
Insider Transactions at Oracle
In other news, insider Mark Hura sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.89, for a total transaction of $2,953,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 234,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,087,420.53. This represents a 6.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total transaction of $1,552,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 134,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,805,476.90. This trade represents a 6.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 72,223 shares of company stock valued at $13,689,064. Company insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, October 17th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Oracle from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Oracle from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Oracle from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Erste Group Bank cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.43.
Oracle Profile
Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.
Oracle’s product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.
