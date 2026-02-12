Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $23.21 Million Holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. $WPM

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,358 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,300 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $23,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 9.4% in the third quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 809,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,886,000 after purchasing an additional 69,496 shares in the last quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 68,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,659,000 after buying an additional 19,050 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,355,000. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at $656,463,000. 70.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wheaton Precious Metals Price Performance

NYSE:WPM opened at $149.29 on Thursday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a one year low of $66.44 and a one year high of $160.36. The company has a market cap of $67.78 billion, a PE ratio of 67.86, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $127.96 and a 200-day moving average of $110.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WPM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Monday, December 29th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Sunday, December 7th. Bank of America upped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $158.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Friday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.44.

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a Canada-based precious metals streaming company that acquires and manages long-term purchase agreements for metals produced by mining companies. Rather than operating mines, Wheaton provides upfront and ongoing financing to miners in exchange for the right to purchase a portion of the metals produced — typically silver and gold, and occasionally other precious metals — at predetermined prices. This streaming business model offers investors exposure to metal production with reduced operating and capital-cost risk compared with traditional mining companies.

The company’s activities center on structuring and maintaining a diversified portfolio of streaming agreements across multiple jurisdictions.

