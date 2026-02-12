Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $19.44 Million Stock Holdings in Bank Of Montreal $BMO

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,129 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Bank Of Montreal were worth $19,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank Of Montreal by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,194,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,567,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,237 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bank Of Montreal during the 2nd quarter worth $1,184,220,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Bank Of Montreal by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,260,160 shares of the bank’s stock worth $949,441,000 after buying an additional 1,070,546 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank Of Montreal by 19.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,842,134 shares of the bank’s stock worth $655,674,000 after buying an additional 939,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Bank Of Montreal by 0.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,348,743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $480,988,000 after acquiring an additional 16,538 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.82% of the company’s stock.

BMO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Bank Of Montreal in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on Bank Of Montreal in a research note on Monday, November 24th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Natl Bk Canada downgraded Bank Of Montreal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Bank Of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Bank Of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.00.

Shares of NYSE BMO opened at $143.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $101.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Bank Of Montreal has a 12 month low of $85.40 and a 12 month high of $146.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $134.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.73.

Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The bank reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Bank Of Montreal had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank Of Montreal will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 30th will be issued a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 30th. This is a boost from Bank Of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. Bank Of Montreal’s payout ratio is currently 59.56%.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO), commonly known as BMO Financial Group, is one of Canada’s largest and longest-established banks. Founded in Montreal and headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, the bank provides a broad range of financial services to retail, commercial, corporate and institutional clients. BMO is publicly listed in both Canada and the United States and operates under a consolidated financial services model that integrates banking, capital markets, wealth management and asset management activities.

BMO’s core businesses include personal and commercial banking—offering checking and savings accounts, lending, mortgages, and small-business services—alongside wealth management and private banking through its asset and investment management divisions.

