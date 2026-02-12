Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Grows Stock Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. $TEL

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,645 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $20,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 47.4% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 168 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 58.9% in the second quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 178 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TE Connectivity Stock Up 1.2%

TEL opened at $228.56 on Thursday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $116.30 and a 52 week high of $250.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $230.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $67.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.24.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The electronics maker reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 11.41%.The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. TE Connectivity has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.650-2.650 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 20th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TE Connectivity news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 6,155 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.81, for a total value of $1,371,395.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 21,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,859,486.10. The trade was a 22.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TEL. Evercore upped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Oppenheimer raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on TE Connectivity from $245.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Weiss Ratings raised TE Connectivity from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b)” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on TE Connectivity from $204.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.86.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity (NYSE: TEL) is a global industrial technology company that designs and manufactures connectivity and sensor solutions used to enable the flow of power and data in a wide range of applications. Its product portfolio includes electrical connectors, cable and wire harness assemblies, sensors, relays and switches, fiber-optic and coaxial interconnects, and other passive and active components that provide mechanical and electrical connections in complex systems.

The company’s products and engineered solutions serve diverse end markets such as automotive and transportation, industrial equipment, data communications and networks, aerospace and defense, medical devices, and energy.

