Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Grows Holdings in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 16.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 45,743 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $28,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the second quarter worth about $1,809,220,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in GE Vernova by 273.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,508,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,126,000 after buying an additional 1,104,747 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in GE Vernova by 771.3% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 763,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,861,000 after buying an additional 675,629 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in GE Vernova by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,217,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,262,000 after buying an additional 462,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 66.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 944,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,817,000 after acquiring an additional 375,677 shares during the last quarter.

GEV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded GE Vernova from a “hold (c)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $930.00 target price on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Glj Research raised their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $758.00 to $1,087.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Mizuho set a $714.00 price target on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, China Renaissance raised shares of GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $788.24.

GE Vernova stock opened at $822.11 on Thursday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.25 and a 52-week high of $834.00. The firm has a market cap of $221.58 billion, a PE ratio of 46.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $682.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $633.16.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $13.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $10.40. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 46.91% and a net margin of 12.83%.The business had revenue of $10.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 5th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. This is a boost from GE Vernova’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 5th. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

