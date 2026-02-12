Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Buys 7,300 Shares of Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,259 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Amgen were worth $25,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 160,646 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 165.0% during the second quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 10,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 6,627 shares during the last quarter. Davis Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the third quarter worth $1,841,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.6% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 243,054 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $68,590,000 after buying an additional 6,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 56.2% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 13,056 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after buying an additional 4,699 shares during the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 3,139 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.26, for a total transaction of $1,058,659.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 7,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,436,703.50. This trade represents a 30.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on AMGN. Oppenheimer set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Amgen and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $403.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Amgen from $304.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group increased their price objective on Amgen from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $354.04.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $366.58 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $336.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $312.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.46. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $261.43 and a 52 week high of $385.12.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $9.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.46 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 148.37% and a net margin of 20.98%.The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.31 EPS. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.600-23.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $2.52 per share. This represents a $10.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.38. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.90%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc (NASDAQ: AMGN) is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen’s work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen’s commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

