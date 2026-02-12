Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Buys 23,300 Shares of Brookfield Corporation $BN

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Corporation (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 291,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,300 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $19,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BN. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield by 4.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Brookfield by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 7,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of Brookfield by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BN shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Brookfield in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Brookfield in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price (up from $50.67) on shares of Brookfield in a report on Friday, November 14th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Brookfield from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Brookfield from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.70.

Shares of NYSE:BN opened at $46.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.69 billion, a PE ratio of 129.75 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.56. Brookfield Corporation has a 1 year low of $29.07 and a 1 year high of $49.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 1.34%. On average, equities analysts predict that Brookfield Corporation will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Corporation (NYSE:BN) is a global alternative asset manager that specializes in real assets. The company invests in and operates businesses across real estate, infrastructure, renewable power and energy, private equity and credit. Its activities span both ownership and active management of physical assets as well as the operation of investment funds and vehicles that provide institutional and retail investors access to long‑lived, cash‑generating assets.

Brookfield’s services include asset management, direct investing, property development and the operation of infrastructure and energy businesses.

