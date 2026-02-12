Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Boosts Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. $C

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 21.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 341,876 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,500 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $34,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 87.6% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Guerra Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new position in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Citigroup this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrade / price‑target momentum — Citi was the subject of recent bullish analyst notes and an upgrade that helped push the stock to a one‑year high, creating fresh buy interest from both retail and institutional investors. Article Title

Analyst upgrade / price‑target momentum — Citi was the subject of recent bullish analyst notes and an upgrade that helped push the stock to a one‑year high, creating fresh buy interest from both retail and institutional investors. Positive Sentiment: Management highlights credit‑card growth — Incoming CFO Gonzalo Luchetti emphasized continued card volume and scaling potential in Citi’s consumer business, a key driver of net interest and fee income growth for the bank. That commentary supports earnings upside expectations. Article Title

Management highlights credit‑card growth — Incoming CFO Gonzalo Luchetti emphasized continued card volume and scaling potential in Citi’s consumer business, a key driver of net interest and fee income growth for the bank. That commentary supports earnings upside expectations. Positive Sentiment: Fed supervision pivot could ease supervisory burden — Reports that the Fed will re‑classify some “matters requiring attention” to non‑binding observations may reduce near‑term regulatory overhead and compliance costs for large banks, which is supportive for Citi’s capital and operational flexibility. Article Title

Fed supervision pivot could ease supervisory burden — Reports that the Fed will re‑classify some “matters requiring attention” to non‑binding observations may reduce near‑term regulatory overhead and compliance costs for large banks, which is supportive for Citi’s capital and operational flexibility. Neutral Sentiment: Investor conference disclosures — Citi’s recent presentations at Bank of America and UBS conferences (transcripts available) give more detail on strategy, capital allocation and consumer/card trajectories; useful for modeling but not an immediate catalyst on their own. Article Title

Investor conference disclosures — Citi’s recent presentations at Bank of America and UBS conferences (transcripts available) give more detail on strategy, capital allocation and consumer/card trajectories; useful for modeling but not an immediate catalyst on their own. Neutral Sentiment: Capital‑markets move: new preferred issuance — Citi issued a new 6.25% preferred instrument that analysts rate as a Hold; this impacts funding mix and yields but is not a clear directional signal for the common stock. Article Title

Capital‑markets move: new preferred issuance — Citi issued a new 6.25% preferred instrument that analysts rate as a Hold; this impacts funding mix and yields but is not a clear directional signal for the common stock. Negative Sentiment: Regulatory / political risk from credit‑card rate‑cap debate — Management warned a cap on card rates would have “massive ripple effects”; the very public nature of the warning highlights regulatory risk that could meaningfully compress card yields if policy action gains traction. Article Title

Regulatory / political risk from credit‑card rate‑cap debate — Management warned a cap on card rates would have “massive ripple effects”; the very public nature of the warning highlights regulatory risk that could meaningfully compress card yields if policy action gains traction. Negative Sentiment: Recent quarter: EPS beat but revenue shortfall — Citi’s latest report showed an EPS beat yet revenue missed consensus, which leaves some skepticism around top‑line momentum and could cap multiple expansion absent clearer revenue acceleration. Background: Citi Jan. 14 quarter

Citigroup Stock Performance

NYSE C opened at $117.50 on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.51 and a fifty-two week high of $125.16. The company has a market cap of $210.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.50.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 14th. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $19.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.99 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on C shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler set a $135.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. HSBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.19.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.

Citi’s principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.

