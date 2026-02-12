Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Acquires 9,900 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $43,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Corundum Trust Company INC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Elevation Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 100.0% in the third quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 40 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David A. Viniar sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $965.33, for a total transaction of $43,439,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 555,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,758,150. This represents a 7.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Carey Halio sold 2,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $927.17, for a total transaction of $2,638,725.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer directly owned 2,017 shares in the company, valued at $1,870,101.89. This trade represents a 58.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 101,428 shares of company stock valued at $96,805,313 in the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $945.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $439.38 and a twelve month high of $984.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $916.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $821.46.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $13.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.52 by $2.03. The company had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 13.73%.The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $11.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $4.50 per share. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

Key Stories Impacting The Goldman Sachs Group

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Dbs Bank boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $800.00 to $890.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $970.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $850.00 to $1,048.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $854.00 to $828.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $971.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $916.86.

Get Our Latest Research Report on The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs’ core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.