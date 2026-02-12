Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Acquires 9,900 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $43,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Corundum Trust Company INC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Elevation Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 100.0% in the third quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 40 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director David A. Viniar sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $965.33, for a total transaction of $43,439,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 555,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,758,150. This represents a 7.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Carey Halio sold 2,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $927.17, for a total transaction of $2,638,725.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer directly owned 2,017 shares in the company, valued at $1,870,101.89. This trade represents a 58.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 101,428 shares of company stock valued at $96,805,313 in the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 0.3%
The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $13.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.52 by $2.03. The company had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 13.73%.The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $11.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $4.50 per share. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.09%.
Key Stories Impacting The Goldman Sachs Group
Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Goldman won a fee-generating mandate as sole lead arranger/structuring agent on a proposed up-to-$1.0B acquisition financing for Presidio — a clear win for investment banking origination and potential near-term fee revenue. Presidio Announces $1 Billion Acquisition Financing Facility with Goldman Sachs
- Positive Sentiment: Management commentary and conference appearances (CEO David Solomon) highlight prospects for increased deal flow from financial sponsors — supportive for IB/Advisory revenue outlook. Goldman Sachs CEO says financial sponsors may boost dealmaking activity
- Positive Sentiment: Goldman reported a strong Q4 beat and recently increased its quarterly dividend (now $4.50), which supports income-oriented investor demand and signals confidence in capital return capacity. CFO Form 4 / MarketBeat summary
- Neutral Sentiment: Goldman has disclosed roughly $153M of exposure to XRP via regulated trust/ETF shares — a sign of institutional adoption of altcoins but exposure is through products (not direct token custody), so the P&L and balance-sheet impact is nuanced. Goldman Sachs Crypto Bet Expands With $153M XRP ETF Holding
- Neutral Sentiment: Goldman is actively managing its crypto ETF positions (notably trimming some Bitcoin ETF exposure while adding ETH/XRP), which underscores active risk management but also introduces volatility and inventory markdown risk for the markets business. Goldman Sachs Reduces Bitcoin ETFs While Loading Up on Ethereum and XRP
- Neutral Sentiment: Goldman research calling a structural gold/commodity shift may support markets/research franchise credibility but is unlikely to move the stock materially on its own. Gold’s Rally Just Rewrote The Commodity Playbook, Goldman Sachs Says
- Negative Sentiment: Material insider selling: CFO Denis Coleman sold ~11,623 shares (~$10.9M) and another senior insider disclosed separate sales — large, recent insider sales can dent investor sentiment and be interpreted as timing of liquidity rather than change in conviction. SEC filing: Denis P. Coleman Form 4
- Negative Sentiment: Crypto mark‑to‑market and active trimming of bitcoin ETF positions have reduced Bitcoin exposure and created realized/unrealized hits in the markets book as BTC fell — a near-term P&L headwind for trading/inventory. IBIT Vs FBTC: Wall Street’s Bitcoin (BTC) ETF Battle Heats Up After Goldman Sachs’ Big Bet
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
GS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Dbs Bank boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $800.00 to $890.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $970.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $850.00 to $1,048.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $854.00 to $828.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $971.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $916.86.
Get Our Latest Research Report on The Goldman Sachs Group
The Goldman Sachs Group Profile
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.
Goldman Sachs’ core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than The Goldman Sachs Group
- Is THIS the Next Big Money Rush?
- Wall Street Legend Names #1 Stock of 2026 Live On-Camera
- Washington knows what’s coming. Do you?
- ISPC: From Small Cap to Life Sciences Market Disruptor!
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.