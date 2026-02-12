Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Acquires 19,800 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 15.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 145,462 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 19,800 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $50,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $278.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.82. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $234.60 and a 1 year high of $606.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $322.64 and its 200 day moving average is $323.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 2.69%.The firm had revenue of $113.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.750- EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on UNH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $333.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. UBS Group reduced their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $408.00 to $361.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.13.

UnitedHealth Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting UnitedHealth Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised multiple near‑term and multi‑year EPS forecasts (notably Q1 2026, Q2 2026, FY2026, FY2027 and FY2028 plus a higher Q3 2027 forecast), signaling analysts expect some earnings recovery versus earlier outlooks.

Zacks Research raised multiple near‑term and multi‑year EPS forecasts (notably Q1 2026, Q2 2026, FY2026, FY2027 and FY2028 plus a higher Q3 2027 forecast), signaling analysts expect some earnings recovery versus earlier outlooks. Positive Sentiment: Optum expansion is highlighted as strengthening UnitedHealth’s platform and long‑term growth optionality, supporting investor confidence in franchise value. Optum Expansion Article

Optum expansion is highlighted as strengthening UnitedHealth’s platform and long‑term growth optionality, supporting investor confidence in franchise value. Neutral Sentiment: Several brokers kept constructive ratings (many Buy/Outperform) and the median analyst price target sits near $389, providing a floor for longer‑term investor expectations.

Several brokers kept constructive ratings (many Buy/Outperform) and the median analyst price target sits near $389, providing a floor for longer‑term investor expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Mizuho trimmed its price target to $350 but maintained an Outperform rating — a signal that some firms see delayed recovery rather than a structural problem. Mizuho Note

Mizuho trimmed its price target to $350 but maintained an Outperform rating — a signal that some firms see delayed recovery rather than a structural problem. Negative Sentiment: Coverage and commentary warn of a flat Medicare Advantage outlook and a recent revenue drop, which could pressure near‑term top‑line growth and sentiment. Flat Medicare Advantage Outlook

Coverage and commentary warn of a flat Medicare Advantage outlook and a recent revenue drop, which could pressure near‑term top‑line growth and sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Social and analyst reaction to the recent quarterly results highlighted an earnings/revenue miss and Medicare headwinds that triggered a sharp selloff previously; that skepticism remains a near‑term risk. Earnings Reaction & Medicare Headwinds

Social and analyst reaction to the recent quarterly results highlighted an earnings/revenue miss and Medicare headwinds that triggered a sharp selloff previously; that skepticism remains a near‑term risk. Negative Sentiment: Some analysis notes UnitedHealth trimmed 2026 revenue guidance (to roughly $439B from $448B), marking its first annual decline in decades — a material near‑term catalyst for investor caution. Revenue Guidance Cut

Some analysis notes UnitedHealth trimmed 2026 revenue guidance (to roughly $439B from $448B), marking its first annual decline in decades — a material near‑term catalyst for investor caution. Negative Sentiment: Ongoing investor concerns about returns on capital and margin normalization could limit enthusiasm until clearer signs of margin recovery appear. Returns On Capital Concern

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company’s benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

Featured Stories

