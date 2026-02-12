Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) Reaches New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $122.58 and last traded at $121.25, with a volume of 101531 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $121.59.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Trading Down 0.3%

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $115.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valpey Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 11,552.5% during the 4th quarter. Valpey Financial Services LLC now owns 2,304,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284,854 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,690,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,977,000 after purchasing an additional 47,282 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 10.7% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,306,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,240,000 after purchasing an additional 126,381 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,081,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,891,000 after purchasing an additional 299,175 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 555,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,145,000 after buying an additional 12,090 shares during the last quarter.

About Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

