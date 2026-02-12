Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 23,086 shares, a decline of 66.2% from the January 15th total of 68,280 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,214 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,214 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VTWG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Rodgers & Associates LTD bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $238,000. Cornerstone Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, LJI Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 20.0% during the second quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,999,000 after purchasing an additional 12,004 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $247.63 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $246.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.37. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $160.03 and a 1-year high of $259.59. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 1.17.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Announces Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a $0.6673 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (VTWG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap growth stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on EPS growth estimates and historical sales growth. VTWG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

