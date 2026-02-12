Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $47.50 and last traded at $47.4640, with a volume of 342520 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.27.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.96.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1645 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $921,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index). The Index covers the United States agency mortgage-backed, pass-through securities issued by Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), Federal National Mortgage Association (FNMA) and Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (FHLMC).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.