Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $47.50 and last traded at $47.4640, with a volume of 342520 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.27.
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.96.
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1645 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd.
About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF
Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index). The Index covers the United States agency mortgage-backed, pass-through securities issued by Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), Federal National Mortgage Association (FNMA) and Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (FHLMC).
