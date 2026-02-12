VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $26.58 and last traded at $26.5750, with a volume of 507525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.49.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.61.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a $0.1207 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd.
Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments. The Fund invests at least 80% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Fund may also utilize convertible securities and derivative instruments, such as swaps, options, warrants, futures contracts, currency forwards, structured notes and participation notes to seek performance that corresponds to the Index.
