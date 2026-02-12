VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $26.58 and last traded at $26.5750, with a volume of 507525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.49.

VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.61.

VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a $0.1207 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF

About VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Payden & Rygel bought a new stake in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $62,884,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 557.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,471,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,763 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association grew its holdings in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,953,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,433,000 after acquiring an additional 911,546 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 37,249.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 679,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,213,000 after acquiring an additional 677,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $13,219,000.

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments. The Fund invests at least 80% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Fund may also utilize convertible securities and derivative instruments, such as swaps, options, warrants, futures contracts, currency forwards, structured notes and participation notes to seek performance that corresponds to the Index.

