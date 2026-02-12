Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Trading 7.1% Higher – Still a Buy?

Valneva SE Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report) shot up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.40 and last traded at $10.3750. 13,841 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 13,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.69.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Valneva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Valneva Stock Up 3.4%

The company has a market cap of $862.79 million, a PE ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.20 and its 200 day moving average is $9.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.31). Valneva had a negative net margin of 57.81% and a negative return on equity of 59.44%. The firm had revenue of $34.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.85 million. As a group, analysts predict that Valneva SE Sponsored ADR will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Valneva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Marex Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Valneva during the second quarter worth $64,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its position in Valneva by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Valneva during the third quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Valneva in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,240,000. 11.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valneva SE is a specialty vaccine company focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases. Headquartered in Saint-Herblain, France, the company applies inactivated whole-cell and recombinant technology platforms to address public health needs. Valneva’s research and development efforts span a range of viral and bacterial pathogens, with an emphasis on travel-related and emerging infectious diseases.

Among its marketed products, Valneva offers IXIARO®/JESPECT® for the prevention of Japanese encephalitis and DUKORAL® for the prevention of cholera and diarrhea caused by enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli.

