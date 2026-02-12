UWM (NYSE:UWMC) CEO Sells $3,063,110.16 in Stock

UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) CEO Ishbia Mat sold 632,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.84, for a total transaction of $3,063,110.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 4,325,147 shares in the company, valued at $20,933,711.48. This trade represents a 12.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ishbia Mat also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 9th, Ishbia Mat sold 632,874 shares of UWM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total transaction of $2,917,549.14.

On Wednesday, February 4th, Ishbia Mat sold 632,874 shares of UWM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total value of $3,196,013.70.

On Monday, February 2nd, Ishbia Mat sold 632,874 shares of UWM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.20, for a total value of $3,290,944.80.

On Friday, January 30th, Ishbia Mat sold 632,874 shares of UWM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $3,164,370.00.

On Wednesday, January 28th, Ishbia Mat sold 632,874 shares of UWM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total value of $3,727,627.86.

On Monday, January 26th, Ishbia Mat sold 632,874 shares of UWM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total value of $3,639,025.50.

On Thursday, January 22nd, Ishbia Mat sold 632,874 shares of UWM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.87, for a total transaction of $3,714,970.38.

On Tuesday, January 20th, Ishbia Mat sold 632,874 shares of UWM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.82, for a total value of $3,683,326.68.

On Friday, January 16th, Ishbia Mat sold 632,874 shares of UWM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total transaction of $3,822,558.96.

On Wednesday, January 14th, Ishbia Mat sold 632,874 shares of UWM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.46, for a total value of $3,455,492.04.

UWM Stock Down 3.3%

Shares of NYSE:UWMC opened at $4.68 on Thursday. UWM Holdings Corporation has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $7.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.43.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UWMC. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of UWM during the third quarter valued at $1,337,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in UWM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $792,000. AGF Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of UWM during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,072,000. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UWM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,872,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of UWM by 260.9% in the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 573,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 414,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UWMC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on UWM from $6.50 to $6.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of UWM in a research note on Friday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of UWM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $5.00 target price on shares of UWM in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on UWM from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.53.

United Wholesale Mortgage (NYSE: UWMC) is a leading mortgage lender in the United States specializing in the wholesale channel. The company partners with independent mortgage brokers, community banks and credit unions to offer a full suite of residential mortgage products. Through its network of third-party originators, United Wholesale Mortgage underwrites, funds and closes loans, allowing its partners to focus on customer acquisition and service.

The company’s product offerings include conventional fixed- and adjustable-rate mortgages, Federal Housing Administration (FHA) loans, Veterans Affairs (VA) loans, U.S.

