Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Feb 12th, 2026

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZGet Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.771-0.795 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.880. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Utz Brands stock opened at $11.16 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 159.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.92. Utz Brands has a twelve month low of $9.15 and a twelve month high of $14.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Utz Brands had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 0.39%.The company had revenue of $342.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.99 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Utz Brands has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.771-0.795 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Utz Brands will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 15th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is an increase from Utz Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Utz Brands’s payout ratio is 357.14%.

Several research firms have commented on UTZ. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Zacks Research downgraded Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. DA Davidson set a $15.00 price objective on Utz Brands in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Utz Brands in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Utz Brands in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.38.

In other Utz Brands news, Director Dylan Lissette acquired 7,010 shares of Utz Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.99 per share, with a total value of $70,029.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 160,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,605,333.06. The trade was a 4.56% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Series R. Of Um Partners, Llc bought 12,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.60 per share, for a total transaction of $119,232.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 628,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,034,502.40. This trade represents a 2.02% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 29,020 shares of company stock worth $283,851. Company insiders own 16.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Utz Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 431.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 76.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 505.6% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Utz Brands, Inc is a leading U.S. manufacturer and distributor of salty snack foods, offering a wide range of products including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, popcorn and tortilla chips. Headquartered in Hanover, Pennsylvania, the company markets its snacks under several well-known brands and serves grocery, mass merchandise, club, convenience and online retailers throughout the United States.

Founded in 1921 by Bill and Salie Utz as a small country store operation, the business expanded gradually through direct delivery to local customers and sales to regional grocers.

