Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.771-0.795 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.880. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Utz Brands Stock Up 0.6%

Utz Brands stock opened at $11.16 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 159.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.92. Utz Brands has a twelve month low of $9.15 and a twelve month high of $14.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Utz Brands had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 0.39%.The company had revenue of $342.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.99 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Utz Brands has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.771-0.795 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Utz Brands will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Utz Brands Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 15th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is an increase from Utz Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Utz Brands’s payout ratio is 357.14%.

Several research firms have commented on UTZ. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Zacks Research downgraded Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. DA Davidson set a $15.00 price objective on Utz Brands in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Utz Brands in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Utz Brands in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.38.

Insider Activity at Utz Brands

In other Utz Brands news, Director Dylan Lissette acquired 7,010 shares of Utz Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.99 per share, with a total value of $70,029.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 160,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,605,333.06. The trade was a 4.56% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Series R. Of Um Partners, Llc bought 12,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.60 per share, for a total transaction of $119,232.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 628,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,034,502.40. This trade represents a 2.02% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 29,020 shares of company stock worth $283,851. Company insiders own 16.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Utz Brands

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Utz Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 431.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 76.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 505.6% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Utz Brands Company Profile

Utz Brands, Inc is a leading U.S. manufacturer and distributor of salty snack foods, offering a wide range of products including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, popcorn and tortilla chips. Headquartered in Hanover, Pennsylvania, the company markets its snacks under several well-known brands and serves grocery, mass merchandise, club, convenience and online retailers throughout the United States.

Founded in 1921 by Bill and Salie Utz as a small country store operation, the business expanded gradually through direct delivery to local customers and sales to regional grocers.

