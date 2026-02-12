Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.02 and last traded at $9.25, with a volume of 585963 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.13.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UTZ shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Zacks Research cut Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Utz Brands from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Mizuho set a $16.00 target price on Utz Brands in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on Utz Brands from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 129.07, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.92.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Utz Brands had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 0.39%.The business had revenue of $342.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Utz Brands has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.771-0.795 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. This is a boost from Utz Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 15th. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 357.14%.

In related news, Director Dylan Lissette bought 7,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.99 per share, with a total value of $70,029.90. Following the transaction, the director owned 160,694 shares in the company, valued at $1,605,333.06. This trade represents a 4.56% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Series R. Of Um Partners, Llc purchased 12,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.60 per share, with a total value of $119,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 628,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,034,502.40. The trade was a 2.02% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders bought 29,020 shares of company stock valued at $283,851. Company insiders own 16.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Utz Brands by 42.3% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,946,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,979,000 after buying an additional 875,847 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 93.2% in the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 1,688,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,521,000 after buying an additional 814,555 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,022,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,480,000 after acquiring an additional 585,952 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Utz Brands by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,004,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,159,000 after acquiring an additional 483,906 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Utz Brands by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,702,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,687,000 after acquiring an additional 483,638 shares during the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Utz Brands, Inc is a leading U.S. manufacturer and distributor of salty snack foods, offering a wide range of products including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, popcorn and tortilla chips. Headquartered in Hanover, Pennsylvania, the company markets its snacks under several well-known brands and serves grocery, mass merchandise, club, convenience and online retailers throughout the United States.

Founded in 1921 by Bill and Salie Utz as a small country store operation, the business expanded gradually through direct delivery to local customers and sales to regional grocers.

