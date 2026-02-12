USA Today (NYSE:TDAY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of USA Today (NYSE:TDAY – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 62.34% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TDAY. Wall Street Zen upgraded USA Today from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of USA Today in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of USA Today from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.55.

Shares of USA Today stock opened at $6.16 on Thursday. USA Today has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $6.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $906.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.58.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in USA Today in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of USA Today during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of USA Today in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Xponance LLC bought a new position in shares of USA Today in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, PharVision Advisers LLC purchased a new position in USA Today during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 76.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gannett Co, Inc (NYSE: GCI) is a media and marketing solutions company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. As the largest U.S. newspaper publisher by circulation, Gannett publishes USA Today alongside more than 260 local news brands. The company’s multimedia platforms include daily and weekly newspapers, websites, mobile apps and a network of subscription-based digital products.

In addition to journalism and content production, Gannett offers a suite of digital marketing services designed to help small and medium-sized businesses grow online.

