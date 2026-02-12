USA Today (NYSE:TDAY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of USA Today (NYSE:TDAY – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 62.34% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on TDAY. Wall Street Zen upgraded USA Today from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of USA Today in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of USA Today from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.55.
Check Out Our Latest Report on TDAY
USA Today Stock Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On USA Today
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in USA Today in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of USA Today during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of USA Today in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Xponance LLC bought a new position in shares of USA Today in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, PharVision Advisers LLC purchased a new position in USA Today during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 76.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Key Stories Impacting USA Today
Here are the key news stories impacting USA Today this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Olympics event coverage is generating heavy, timely traffic across USA TODAY’s network — broad scheduling and event previews draw users and advertisers during the games, lifting short-term ad revenue expectations. Winter Olympics schedule today: Every event happening on Feb. 12
- Positive Sentiment: High-engagement sports stories (standout performances, marquee matchups) — articles on Ilia Malinin, U.S. women’s hockey and event medal winners — are likely increasing session depth and advertising CPMs. Winter Olympics today: Ilia Malinin shines, US women’s hockey dominates
- Positive Sentiment: Signature editorial franchises and lifestyle coverage (e.g., USA TODAY’s Restaurants of the Year) reinforce brand value and subscriber engagement beyond sports, supporting diversified audience monetization. Inside look at how USA TODAY chose its Restaurants of the Year for 2026
- Neutral Sentiment: Ongoing college-sports coverage (game/TV guides and preseason rankings) provides steady traffic but is less likely than Olympics content to create a one-off revenue spike. What channel is Vanderbilt men’s basketball vs Auburn on today? Time, TV schedule
- Neutral Sentiment: Routine medal-count and score updates keep repeat visits stable but are informational; their revenue impact is modest and transient. Olympic medals today: What is the medal count at 2026 Winter Games on Feb.11
- Negative Sentiment: Balance-sheet and valuation risks — TDAY carries high leverage (debt/equity ~4.66) and low current/quick ratios (<1). Those fundamentals limit investor tolerance for volatility and cap long-term upside despite traffic spikes.
- Negative Sentiment: Olympics-driven gains may be temporary: advertising lift during the games can be significant but is often one-off; sustainability depends on follow-through in subscriptions and recurring ad rates.
About USA Today
Gannett Co, Inc (NYSE: GCI) is a media and marketing solutions company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. As the largest U.S. newspaper publisher by circulation, Gannett publishes USA Today alongside more than 260 local news brands. The company’s multimedia platforms include daily and weekly newspapers, websites, mobile apps and a network of subscription-based digital products.
In addition to journalism and content production, Gannett offers a suite of digital marketing services designed to help small and medium-sized businesses grow online.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than USA Today
- Is THIS the Next Big Money Rush?
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- Wall Street Legend Names #1 Stock of 2026 Live On-Camera
- ISPC: From Small Cap to Life Sciences Market Disruptor!
- The Crash Has Already Started (Most Just Don’t See It Yet)
Receive News & Ratings for USA Today Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Today and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.