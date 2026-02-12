US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.696-4.935 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $41.0 billion-$41.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $42.0 billion.

US Foods Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE USFD opened at $89.64 on Thursday. US Foods has a fifty-two week low of $57.36 and a fifty-two week high of $91.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.93.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. US Foods had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. US Foods has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.696-4.935 EPS. On average, analysts predict that US Foods will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on USFD shares. Wall Street Zen lowered US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of US Foods in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of US Foods from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of US Foods from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of US Foods in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On US Foods

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USFD. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of US Foods by 3.3% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of US Foods by 120.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of US Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of US Foods by 20.6% in the third quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

About US Foods

US Foods (NYSE: USFD) is a leading foodservice distributor in the United States that supplies a wide range of products and services to professional food operators. The company provides fresh, frozen and dry food items as well as non-food restaurant supplies and kitchen equipment. Its customer base includes independent restaurants, multi-unit chains, healthcare and senior living facilities, hospitality businesses, government and educational institutions, and other foodservice operators.

Beyond commodity and branded food products, US Foods offers value-added solutions designed to help customers run their businesses.

Featured Stories

