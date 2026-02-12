Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania (NASDAQ:UVSP) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $31.54 and traded as high as $35.41. Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania shares last traded at $34.69, with a volume of 109,618 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UVSP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania in a report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research raised Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania Trading Down 0.5%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $987.97 million, a PE ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.54.

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $84.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.54 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 11th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.03%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UVSP. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania by 545.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

About Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania is a financial holding company headquartered in Souderton, Pennsylvania, operating through its primary subsidiary, Univest Bank and Trust Co The company offers a comprehensive range of banking services, including commercial and consumer lending, deposit products, mortgage banking, treasury and payment solutions, and wealth management services. Through its community banking model, Univest serves individuals, small to middle-market businesses, and nonprofit and public institutions.

Founded in 1893 as Souderton Industrial Savings Association, Univest has grown through a combination of organic expansion and targeted acquisitions.

